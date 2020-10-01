Problems in South Punjab

It has been more than two years of the PTI-led government. Still, nobody is concerned about South Punjab. Parliamentarians from the area do not talk about the issues faced by residents of South Punjab, in the National Assembly. They are not concerned about the problems of a lack of education institutions in South Punjab. In Rahim Yar Khan, we have only one university, the Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT), where students pay exorbitant fee per semester. Students from middle-class cannot afford the fee. The parliamentarians should raise their voice for residents who are deprived of the basic facilities.

Waqas Bhatti

Rahim Yar Khan