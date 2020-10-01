Mardan blast victims laid to rest

MARDAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Mardan region, registered a case against unidentified accused as the four victims of the blast were laid to rest here on Wednesday.

Four persons, including a man and his two daughters, were killed and 17 others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a bicycle went off at the Judge Bazaar Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as 10-year old Eman and her sister Aleeba, their father Arif and one Saqib. Some of the injured included Adil, Yaseen, Mukhtiar, Rozameen, Imtiaz Akbar, Jawad, Abdul Wadood, Wahid, Bilal and Police Head Constable Hammad. A large number of people attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and the Mardan Medical Complex. Several vehicles including a police van and a number of shops in the surrounding area were damaged due to the blast. On the complaint of Hoti Police Station’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Yousaf Khan, the CTD Mardan region registered a case against unidentified saboteurs and started investigating the incident.