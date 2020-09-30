close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

3 killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee

September 30, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO: Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting orders for nearly 70,000 people to evacuated. Meanwhile, three people died in a separate fire further north in the state. In Sonoma County, residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior living facility in Santa Rosa boarded brightly lit city buses in the darkness overnight, some wearing bathrobes and using walkers. They wore masks to protect against the coronavirus as orange flames marked the dark sky. —News desk

