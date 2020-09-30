Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during an operation in Kech, Balochistan. Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains, Kech, and killed two terrorists and recovered arms, says ISPR press release on Tuesday. These terrorists were involved in killing civilians, extortion and attack on security forces. A large cache of arms and communication equipment was recovered during the operation.