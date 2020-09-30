Balochi song released

The Lahore Arts Council had released a Balochi song, ‘Chimkolon Dastan’, which focuses on regional values. Alhamra believe that each region has its own customs and traditions and Alhamra has been promoting and developing this bouquet of regional beauty.

Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Saman Rai said, “Providing quality entertainment to people is our priority and to maintain Alhamra’s identity in the world, regional colours are being highlighted across the country. Department of culture is very active in promoting national unity and harmony. We are lucky as our people are blessed with great talent in the fields of music and art.” Information officer Alhamra, Samreen Bukhari, said, “Alhamra is trying to give people a quality entertainment because today's stressful life needed more relaxation than ever so that Alhamra arranged different activities so that the hidden talent of our artist could be promoted.”