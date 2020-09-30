67 new cases of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in this region of the country is on tremendous rise for the last few days particularly if compared with the number of cases reported per day on average in August and in the beginning of September.

The increase in number of cases was recorded on Tuesday too with 67 new cases of the disease reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours.

In last three days, as many as 188 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region while in the first week of September, a total of 164 cases were reported from the region. It is important that around 1000 new patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the twin cities in last three weeks registering a consistent upward trend in number of cases.

The total number of patients so far reported from the region has jumped to 22830 on Tuesday from 21847 on September 8. The number of suspects of the disease being reported from the region is also on the rise for the last two weeks.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another 62 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours from the federal capital taking tally to 16532 of which 15826 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease was 525 in ICT on Tuesday that was 384 on September 11. The virus has so far claimed a total of 181 lives in the federal capital.

In last 24 hours, five new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 6298 of which 5882 have already achieved cure.