3 coronavirus patients die, 73 new cases

LAHORE:Three more coronavirus patients died and 73 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,233 in Punjab, while the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 99,292 in the province. Out of a total of 99,292 infections in Punjab, 96,512 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among the members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,072 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,240,707 in the province.

After 2,233 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,436 patients, 1,623 active cases still remain there and they are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.