Jang Group seminar on cotton production on Oct 8

LAHORE: The Jang Media Group, in association with Sindh Agro Industries and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), is organising a one-day seminar at Islamabad on October 8, 2020. The seminar on the topic of "Cotton Production: Challenges and Way Forward in the Modern Age" will host leaders from the cotton industry across Pakistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security, Mian Zahid Hussain (S.I.), President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum; Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI, and Dr. Jassu T. Mal, former Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association will be the speakers at the event.

Moreover, Dr. Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner Islamabad; Dr. Yousuf Zafar, former Chairman PARC; Mohammad Javed Sohail Rehmani; Shahzad Ali Khan, former Chairman PCGA; Hareesh Kumar Kohistani, Senior Chairman Cotton Association, will also participating. Cotton industry forerunners like Mahesh Kumar, Masood Majeed, Amanullah Qureshi, Haji Akram, Imaad Sheikh, Rana Abdul Sattar, Sohail Hiral and Sham Lal Manglani will represent their respective fields and highlight the reasons for the declining cotton production in the country and its impact on the economy.

The aim of the seminar is to inform the audience about introducing technology in cotton production so that the industry can produce better results and grow leaps and bounds in a short period of time. Pakistan's cotton industry is considered to be the backbone of our economy and Pakistan's cotton is sought after internationally as well. Hence, it is more important now than ever to address the issues of the industry and get the most feasible options to put it back on the map of the world and help the country's economy flourish. It will be an invitation-only seminar and only invitation card holders will be permitted to attend.