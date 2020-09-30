Ties with PML-Q strong: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Ch Moonis Elahi, MNA, was also present on this occasion. Both condemned the nefarious attempt of making national institutions controversial and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy against the state institutions would be fully countered. No compromise will be made on the respect of state institutions, they added. The chief minister stated that respect of state institutions was binding on all of us and targeting the state institutions under a specific agenda was deplorable. Pakistan is going through a sensitive phase of its history and the elements trying to spread unrest are pursuing enemy’s agenda, he said. The relations with the allied party are stronger than before and PML-Q is included in decision making. The disappointed opposition could not hoodwink the people, he added.

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi reiterated to stand with state institutions adding that those issuing statements against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition wants to achieve its nefarious objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added. He said it was time to maintain unity instead of engaging in negative politics and opposition should reconsider its conduct. He said that opposition’s APC drama remained unsuccessful adding that joint work would be continued to provide more facilities to the people.

UVAS academy: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated veterinary academy of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS). He also inspected the pet centre and distributed commendation certificates among the staff.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that UVAS was among the top 10 universities of the country. He hoped that veterinary academy would play an important role in promotion of veterinary science education and professional development of the experts through top-notch specialists so that national targets could be achieved. The academy is providing training certificates to faculty in collaboration with Royal Veterinary College London by arranging 16 domestic, five international trainings and eight online courses. The livestock sector was badly ignored in the past but the PTI government is actively working for its development because this sector can play an important role in poverty alleviation and ensuring food security, he said.

MPs: A delegation of parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday and apprised him of the problems of their constituencies.

The delegation comprised of Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghiasuddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri and others. The chief minister assured them of solving their problems on priority basis and added that his doors were always open to all of them, says a handout. “The genuine problems of the assembly members would be solved without delay as they were my lieutenants and would be accorded full respect and honour,” Usman Buzdar said and regretted that the past rulers limited all the powers and authority to themselves.

The chief minister said the era of loot and plunder would never return. The elements making hue and cry should look into their own circles, he advised. There was no room for corruption or the corrupt in the new Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the development journey would be moved forward with speed, concluded the CM. The MPAs stated that they had full trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.