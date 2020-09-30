Farhan moves into Afeef Trophy quarter-finals

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf moved into the quarterfinals of men’s singles at 2nd Afeef Trophy at D A Beach View Club here on Tuesday.

Ashar Siddiqui beat Ali Hasan 6-1, 6-1 and Raahim Veqar defeated Sarib Farhan 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of under-17 singles.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Ibrahim Sajjad beat Abdur Rehman Amir 4-1, 4-2 and Dhuraf Das won against Abdul Qadir 4-2, 2-4, 4-2.

In the first round of under-11 singles, Imdad Ali thrashed Hamza Tahir Ali 4-0, 4-2.

In the first round of under-9 singles, Naail Ahmed Shamsi overpowered Zain Farooq 10-8, 2-10, 10-8 and Hussain Farooq won against Meer Abbas Bhagat 10-6, 10-8.

In the first round of men’s doubles category, the pair of Danish Ramzan and Sajjad Imdad beat the duo of M Ahmed and Shahmir Usman 8-3.