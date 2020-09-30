close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

What’s your job?

Newspost

 
September 30, 2020

Every other day, government representatives hold press conferences to talk against the opposition. Why don’t these ministers share a summary of their performances by holding dedicated press conferences?

The people are more interested in knowing what the government is doing for them.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

