PDM to hold first rally on Oct 11 in Quetta

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced on Tuesday that it would hold its first public rally on October 11 in Quetta to rid the country of the current “unconstitutional system”, Geo News reported.

“On October 11, PDM will hold [its] first public rally and then the movement will spread all over Pakistan and rid Pakistan of this unconstitutional system,” announced former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on behalf of the movement at a press conference.

The former prime minister also announced that PDM’s steering committee was also approved in Tuesday’s meeting of the opposition parties. He added the organisational structure that was developed would now be sent to party leaders for approval. He also said the organisational details would be shared with the people soon.

Abbasi, who was flanked by other opposition leaders, said the meeting of the PDM leaders condemned the shrinking space for democracy. He added the meeting also slammed the “flood of inflation, rising unemployment and historic corruption” going on in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also said the issues “frustrating” the people were also deliberated in the meeting. “This is today’s decision all parties agree on this decision and you will see that this movement will bring about a real political transformation in the country,” said Abbasi.