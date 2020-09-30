close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
A
September 30, 2020

Citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Peshawar

SARGODHA: Bandits deprived locals of cash and other valuables on Tuesday. Two robbers snatched Rs 90,000 from Atta Muhammad near Chak 56/NB. Three gunmen snatched a motorcycle and mobile phone from Nazir in Lalyani. Two bandits took away Rs 50,000 from Muhammad Ameer in Shah Nikdar area. Three robbers barged into the house of Gulzar Ahmed of Kot Raja village and took away gold jewellery and cash.

5 drug peddlers held: Police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested accused identified as Nasrullah, M Nadeem, M Iqbal, M Hayyat and Ifftikhar and recovered 5.350 kilograms hashish and a pistol from their possession.

