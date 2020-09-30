World Heart Day marked: Awareness-raising walk arranged about cardiovascular diseases

MARDAN: A walk to create awareness among the masses to adopt measures to protect themselves from cardiovascular diseases was organized on Tuesday at the Medical Teaching Institution Mardan Medical Complex (MTI-MMC).

The Cardiac Department of the MTI-MMC in collaboration with the Genetics Pharma and Werrick Pharmaceutical companies had organized the awareness walk in connection with the World Heart Day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has marked September 29 as World Heart Day. The day gives the message to cardiovascular disease community to get united in the struggle against heart diseases and reduce the burden of the disease around the globe.

In-charge of the Cardiology Department MTI-MMC Professor Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Registrar, Cardiology, Dr Khalid, and other faculty members participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards carrying slogans to take care of heart to keep it healthy and reduce cardiovascular diseases. Fruits and mineral water was distributed among the patients admitted at the Cardiac Ward. Prof Dr Muhammad Mushtaq said that to adopt measures/precautions to beat heart diseases was the purpose of marking the day.

He stressed changing diet habits and using vegetables, dry fruits, dairy products and avoiding the use of tobaccos, junk/fast food, sugar, salt, etc. Professor Dr Muhammad Mushtaq said that people should walk for at least 30 minutes for five days a week to keep their heart healthy.