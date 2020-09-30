Private organisation to build hostel for SBBWUP students

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private organisation for construction of a hostel building for the students.

All financial resources for the construction of building covering over 30000 sq ft area and its infrastructure shall be provided by the Hassan Foundation as per criteria upon mutual agreement. The building will be constructed in one year. The MoU signing ceremony was organized at the SBBWUP which was also attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, and Advisor to CM for Food Khaliq-ur-Rehman. The MoU was signed between Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana and Dr Mukhtar Khan, chairperson, along with Dr Shahida Khan, finance manager of the foundation. The SBBWUP vice-chancellor thanked the Hassan Foundation said that it was the first time that a private organisation had offered services for the university which was a highly commendable move. She said the current three hostel buildings accommodated students belonging to areas like Chitral, Dir and many more but we were always short of space. Dr Razia Sultana said the SBBWUP acquired space from Government Girls Degree College Chagharmatti to accommodate more students but we were in dire need for a hostel building which had been now been met by the Hassan Foundation. She said that the previous provincial government had facilitated the university and we expect the same from the sitting provincial government. The Hassan Foundation chairperson stated that it was a great feeling for the entire team to serve Pakistan. He said that gender discrimination should be eliminated from the community and everyone should work collectively for the betterment of the country. The foundation has played a role to serve the community of Pakistan and will continue to do so in the future, he added. Special Assistant Kamran Bangash praised the administration of the SBBWUP for the successful management and assured constant support to the varsity.