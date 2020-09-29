PTI will not leave flood victims alone: Haleem Adil

SUKKUR: PTI Sindh Vice-President Haleem Adil Sheikh said if the PPP-led Sindh government will not come up to provide relief to the flood-hit victims, the PTI will not leave them alone. Talking to media persons during his visit to different areas of Naukot, he said the PTI had provided clean drinking water to the flood-victims as they have to live under the sky without any basic facilities. He said he has come to find where the so-called aid from Sindh government had gone. He said PPP and MQM-P have been spreading hatred and chaos, adding that Maulana Fazl-ur- Rehman has also been spreading sectarian extremism.