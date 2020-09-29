Governor Sarwar says govt has no role in NAB affairs

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the PTI government has nothing to do with the affairs of NAB as it always believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and law, not political revenge.

However, the government wanted that the scourge of corruption must be eradicated, he said while talking to Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam and Minister for Excise Hafiz Mumtaz among others at Governor House here on Monday.

The governor said that the government believes in the rule of law and the Constitution and ‘we are pursuing a policy of ridding the country of corruption’. He said all the institutions of accountability including NAB are being strengthened because the country is facing many problems, including economic ones, due to corruption of the past rulers.

He said it is not right to call the fall of any member of the opposition as political revenge in any case. This is decided by the NAB but not by the government and we have clearly said that the NAB is not the government and the government is not the NAB. For the first time we have cleared all institutions from political interference in the country, he said.

The governor said steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief and strength to the weaker sections are unprecedented in the past. Ministers Ejaz Alam and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that the fraudulence of the opposition is being exposed to the nation every day.