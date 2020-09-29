close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

Decision on primary schools’ reopening today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

Islamabad: The government will decide about whether or not allow re-opening of primary schools today (September 29) in light of the recommendation of the National Command Operation Centre, a nerve centre to synergise and articulate unified national effort against COVID-19.

Universities and colleges and 9th and 10th grade students had resumed on-campus learning on September 15 and sixth, seventh and eighth grades on September 22 after the pandemic-induced six months long break.

However, the students primary and pre-primary courses are to return to school September 30 if the COVID-19 incidence continues to be low. According to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, one per cent COVID-19 rate has been witnessed in educational institutions and that was satisfactory for the government.

He said educational institutions were being re-opened with strict implementation of SOPs. The minister said the government's action against COVID-19 was being appreciated internationally.

Latest News

More From Pakistan