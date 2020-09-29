close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
G20 summit to be held virtually

Business

 
September 29, 2020

By AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will hold the G20 summit virtually in November, instead of having leaders of the world´s richest nations converge on Riyadh as planned before the coronavirus crisis.The pandemic has forced all of the group´s meetings to be held by videoconference since March.

In that month, Saudi Arabia´s King Salman chaired an emergency virtual summit of leaders to discuss a global response to the crisis which has ravaged global economies.

"The 2020 G20 Leaders´ Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud," the kingdom said in a

statement.

"The upcoming G20 Leaders´ Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down

the foundations for a better future."

