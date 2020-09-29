PDM mulls over strategy today after Shahbaz’ arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the political situation after the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif.

The meeting scheduled to be held at the PNL-N Secretariat in Islamabad in evening will also deliberate on the political victimisation of the opposition parties.

“The PDM in its meeting will also discuss formulation of a mechanism to operationalize the Pakistan Democratic Movement besides taking up the issue of political victimizations of the opposition and arrest of Shahbaz Sharif,” said Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal while talking to The News. He said the meeting would also formulate the implementation plan of the joint communique’ of the All parties Conference of the opposition.