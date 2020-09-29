IG orders timely registration of FIRs

by our correspondent

PUNJAB IGP Inam Ghani has said not registering an FIR is tantamount to abusing the oppressed and helping the oppressor. This is because timely registration of FIRs is the beginning of delivery of justice. He expressed these views while addressing the officers and officials of Rawalpindi Region at Irshad Shaheed Auditorium on Monday. He said the best attitude should be taken towards the citizens visiting all the police offices including police stations and sincere efforts should be made to solve the problems of the citizens by treating them with good manners and courteous behaviour for making better relationships between police and the citizens. He said best welfare of the police force is one of his top priorities so three high quality hospitals would be set up in Punjab for the treatment of the police force and their families where the personnel and their families could get stateof-the-art medical facilities. He said all are officers from the rank of IGP to constable, the word employee will not be used for constable. TRAINEE DSPS: Under training DSPs of National Highway and Motorways Police, Training College Sheikhupura visited PPIC3 Qurban Lines Lahore here on Monday. The 30-member the delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by COO Kamran Khan.