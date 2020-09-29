close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

Folk songs programme

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

LAHORE:A programme of traditional folk songs in harmony with cultural customs was broadcast live from all social media pages of the Lahore Arts Council.

The programme featured songs sung on the occasion of ‘Sehra’, ‘Mahindi’ and "Gharoli". The performers including Imdad Hussain, Tahir Abbas, Abdul Razzaq and Muhammad Afzal brilliantly performed on singing, drums and harmonium. On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai said, “We love our beautiful traditions, so that is why Alhamra tried its best to present all our folksingers and musicians to public. In order to promote positive attitudes in society, it is very important to promote traditions that reflect sincerity, love and tolerance. These music programmes are living proof that Alhamra is strengthening the foundations of a sustainable society by introducing modern art as well as traditional way of life to the masses”.

Latest News

More From Lahore