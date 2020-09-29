What’s the rush?

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani approved the reopening of schools for primary and lower secondary classes from September 28. Parents, however, are not fully satisfied with the decision. Did the minister visit different schools to see whether they had the resources to implement SOPs? How can students observe social distancing in such schools where classes are overcrowded and where students are made to sit on the floor due to shortage of furniture? How can we put the life of children who are the future of the country in danger without any proper planning and provision of safety materials in schools? Before opening schools, it would have been better had the provincial government formed district-level committees for the identification of those schools where enrolment and head count ratio is high, provide safety kits to selected schools and conduct awareness sessions for teachers, students and parents.

Ali Gul Leghari

Dadu