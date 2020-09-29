Without money

PM Imran Khan has announced that the money recovered from corruption will be spent on the education sector of the country. If this works, it will be a huge achievement for the education sector as it will announce the sector to provide the basic facilities to state-owned education institutions.

Imran Khan should also focus on public sector universities whose budget has been reduced drastically. The budget cuts have created so many problems for these universities. He must look into the issue and come up with a solution to uplift the education sector.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro