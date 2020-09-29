Soldier martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army Captain embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Shakai area of South Waziristan while leading a patrolling party in the area.

On the intelligence of terrorists’ presence in Shakai, security forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists’ move in the area, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Monday. It added during one such late night patrol on Sunday in Shakai, terrorists opened fire on the patrolling party. During the exchange of fire, Capt Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat, while leading his troops embraced Shahadat. The security forces cordoned off the area for clearance operation.