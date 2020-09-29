close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 29, 2020

Rs30.3m robbery in Faqirabad

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 29, 2020

PESHAWAR: A man was robbed of Rs 30 million by five armed men riding motorbikes near Din Bahar Colony in the limits of the Faqirabad Police Station. The complainant Hikmatullah told police that he along with his uncle, brother and driver was carrying cash, Rs 30.3 million, to his home when five armed motorcyclists intercepted his car and snatched the bag of cash from him. A case was registered.

