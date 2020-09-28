Distillery raided

Islamabad : A distillery was raided in Tarnol Police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, the police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a team to raid a distillery in the area of Sarai Kharbooza. This team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Medmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station Sub- Inspector Aalam Ghair Khan , ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others officials conducted a raid and recovered 225 wine bottles, 90 litre alcohol and other materials from there.

Police team also nabbed Shahid Shahzad during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.