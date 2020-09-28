close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
AFP
September 28, 2020

Macron spurns Lebanese leaders

World

AFP
September 28, 2020

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday accused Lebanon’s leaders of “collective betrayal” over their failure to form a government in the wake of the giant blast at the Beirut port in August. At a rare news conference devoted to Lebanon, Macron launched an extraordinary diatribe against Lebanese political elite who he said had looked to their own selfish interests rather than those of their country.

