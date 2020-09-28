Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

They said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 24.6°C.