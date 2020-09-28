close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

Hot, humid forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

They said a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 24.6°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore