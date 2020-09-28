PHA opens guided tour at Bagh-i-Jinnah

LAHORE:To promote tourism in the city, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) inaugurated a guided tour at Bagh-i-Jinnah on the occasion of World Tourism Day here Sunday. PHA officers and residents of Lahore attended the ceremony.

Engineer Yasir Gillani while talking to media said that PTI had taken revolutionary steps for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan. Tourism has a direct impact on social, cultural and economic conditions, he said adding that with the help of this guided tour facility in Bagh-i-Jinnah, the citizens will be able to know the history of historical places and trees in the garden.

The purpose of launching the guided tour service was to get to know the centuries-old heritage of the city of gardens, said PHA DG Jawad Qureshi. He said that the citizens could avail guided tour facility at Bagh-i-Jinnah on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi while talking to media said that PHA had made the provincial capital a role model for other cities.

He said that PHA was setting up a zip line in Jilani Park for the adventurous citizens. He said that during the guided tours the citizens will witness Quaid-i-Azam Library, Mughal Garden, Gymkhana Cricket Club, Gulistan-e-Fatima, Open Air Theatre and other historical places in the park.