CM opens Tourism Punjab App

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Tourism Punjab App and DTS system App on World Tourism Day.

Usman Buzdar said that complete information about 511 tourist spots was being provided through Punjab Tourism App. He said that citizens could get online information and services related to tourism through the app. This app is also helpful for providing the route of the tourist destination. Citizens can get benefit from the facilities being provided by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab online. TDCP hotels can also be booked online. Citizens can download this app from Google Play Store. DTS system app has introduced for the tour operators. Tourist operators now can get online registration. The tourist operators’ affairs have been automated.

The chief minister directed to provide e-payment facility. He said that ease was being provided to the people in every field of life by using latest technology. A comprehensive policy has been formulated for the promotion of tourism in the province. Punjab will be turned into the centre of tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as Punjab has a great potential in this regard. Promotion of tourism will generate new employment opportunities. The government will take all possible steps to promote tourism in the province. Later, a meeting was held under the chair of the chief minister to review the steps taken for the promotion of tourism.

The meeting was briefed about the salient features of Punjab Tourism App. Adviser to the chief minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, chief secretary, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman, Principal Secretary to the chief minister, TDCP Managing Director and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Bodies formed: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, special committees have been constituted headed by Punjab ministers to review performance of various provincial departments.

These special committees will review policy, budget, targets, initiatives and performance related issues besides matters pertaining to further improve the performance and service delivery of the departments concerned. The Principal Secretary to the CM has issued notifications in this regard. The committee headed by the senior provincial minister comprising secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members will review and submit its report about the performance of the five departments including Transport, Schools Education, Higher Education, Primary & Secondary Health and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Departments.

Similarly, the committee headed by Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs comprising Add Chief Secretary Home, IG, Secretaries of Finance, P&D, Law and Prosecution departments, SSP Law & Order CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and others will review the performance of seven departments including Police, Home, Prisons, Prosecution, Law, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal and Cooperatives departments. The committee headed by Minister for Industries will conduct the performance audit of five departments including Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development, Mines & Minerals besides Labour & Human Resource departments.

This committee will also review the performance audit of Environmental Protection and Energy departments. Add Chief Secretary Services Economy, Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit will be the part of this committee.

The other special committee headed by Minister for Finance will review the affairs of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Board of Revenue, Excise & Taxation, Communication & Works, Tourism and Archeology as well as Punjab Information Technology Departments. This committee includes Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members.

Special Committee headed by Minister for Agriculture will review the performance of Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Irrigation, Forests and Wildlife & Fisheries departments.

This committee will consist of Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture, Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members.