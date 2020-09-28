close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

A parent’s plea

September 28, 2020

As a parent, I’m quite disturbed by the decision of the Sindh government to reopen schools for lower secondary classes. On one hand, Sindh’s health minister has given a clear warning not to open schools while on the other hand Saeed Ghani has ignored the warning. In my opinion, this is not the right time to reopen schools. Parents fear that schools’ reopening could be a cause of a hike in Covid-19 cases. The provincial government is requested not to ignore the warning given by the health minister and reconsider its decision regarding schools’ reopening to protect the health and lives of our children who are the future of Pakistan.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

