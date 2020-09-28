Army consolidate lead at National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army consolidated its lead at the 27th National Shooting Championship in Jhelum on Sunday.

In the individual category of 50-metre Pistol event, Gulfam from Army scored 554 points to claim gold medal and PAF’s Abid scored 549 points to win silver medal while bronze medal went to Kaleem Khan of PAF for scoring 546 points.

In the team category, PAF scored 1626 points to win gold and Army scored 1626 points to take silver while Navy scored 1598 points for bronze medal.

It is to be noted that the gold medal in the team category was decided on the number of X-Ring points due to equal score attained by the teams of Army and PAF. In the X-ring PAF scored 27X and Army scored 22X.

At the end of the third day of the championship, Army with seven gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals topped the medal table.

Navy took second position with six gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals.

PAF grabbed third position with two gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Sindh is on number four with two silver medals.

The teams of ASF, WAPDA, KP, and Punjab have not won any medal yet.