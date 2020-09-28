close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
AFP
September 28, 2020

Lone whale saved in Australia

SYDNEY: A lone whale was rescued from among hundreds of carcasses on Sunday, taking to 110 the number of creatures that survived a mass stranding in southern Australia. The country’s largest-ever mass stranding saw around 470 pilot whales become stuck in a remote harbour on Tasmania’s rugged western seaboard last week, sparking a major effort to save the animals.

