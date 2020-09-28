KP-CTA holds events in tourist spots to mark World Tourism Day

HARIPUR: A senior official on Sunday said that revival of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was one of the topmost priorities of the government to generate revenue and create employment opportunities for the local communities in the province.

Speaking at a colourful event arranged for the families by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) at the tourist spot here at Khanpur Dam, Secretary Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museum and Youth Affairs, Abid Majeed said that a number of steps were being taken on emergency basis to boost tourism in the breadth and width of the province. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, KP-CTA Director General Kamran Afridi, Safdar Hussain of Mabali Island and other officials and a large number of tourists and visitors were present on the occasion. “Tourism activities at the new tourist resorts through public-private partnership would definitely help boost the sector and generate revenue for the local communities at the district-level,” the secretary said, adding that it would also advance inclusion and highlight the unique role tourism can play in preserving and promoting natural and cultural heritage and curbing urban migration.

He said that awareness drive through posters, pamphlets and signboards about the tourism activities in the 10 districts of the province had been launched to make access of visitors to the tourist attractions easy. Abid Majeed said that installation of machinery for cleanliness and establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in Galiyat, Thandiani, Kumrat, Shogran and Kalash under the KITE project were going on at these tourist destinations.

The KP-CTA organised a number of colourful events at the scenic tourist spots of the province, including Swat Valley, Galiyat and Khanpur Dam to commemorate the World Tourism Day 2020.

The KP-CTA arranged a daylong trip to Khanpur Dam while the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Youth Affairs and Museum directorates held tourism activities in Nathiagali, Kalam in Swat and Peshawar Museum, respectively.

About 200 families were taken to Khanpur Dam, where the visitors enjoyed a number of tourism activities during the daylong trip.

The tourists experienced adventure tourism and participated in the thrilling boating trip and rafting in the lake to beat the waves. Zip-lining, air-gun shooting, swimming, wake tubing, jetski ride and traditional music and foods were also part of the joyful excursion. The families also enjoyed hiking, trekking, musical chair and other funny games during the daylong trip to the tourist resort. Air balloon and RC plane shows were also arranged for the tourists and magical show for the children. Other activities included paragliding, hang-gliding, paramotor flying, ultralight flying, microlight flying, drone flying, aeromodelling and others. The GDA organised Rang de Galiyat and kick started tourism activities in Hazara Division. The festival showcased painting, bonfire, live music, live BBQ and traditional cuisines.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums arranged study tours for students, both male and female, of the schools and colleges. The students visited Peshawar Museum and got apprised themselves of the history and heritage of the province and people. World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on September 27.