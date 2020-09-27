PMA rejects hike in medicines prices

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Saturday rejected manifold price-hike in medicines and urged the Prime Minister to personally intervene and reverse the decision.

In a statement, PMA secretary general Dr Muhammad Irfan said exorbitant increase in the prices of medicines, that are being manufactured locally, has been made while excessive increase in the imported medicines prices have also been allowed by the government. This is a shocking blow for the common man and poor patients who could not afford to purchase the medicines from the market at higher prices. Dr Irfan demanded the government immediately withdraw the exorbitant increase in medicines prices. He announced that the PMA would continue its struggle till the reversal of the manifold increase in the medicines and added that this demand of the PMA was highly justifiable and in the interest of poor and common man.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Saturday ordered anti-encroachment drive and asked departments concerned to submit daily progress report to Anti-Encroachment Cell.

Presiding over a meeting held in the district council to review anti-encroachment campaign, the commissioner said taking back state land from squatters is a priority and departments concerned will be responsible to retrieve the land form land mafias.

He directed all departments concerned to ensure its completion by appointing and police force will also be provided during the operation. During the meeting, some issues related to crackdown against encroachment mafia were also discussed. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, DGF DA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Ayaz Mehmood Lashari, CEO MPC Naeemullah Warrich, officers of PHA, PHATA and Irrigation also attended the meeting.

FWMC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD: The 49th meeting of the Board of Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) was held at the company complex. Deputy Commissioner (DC)/Chairman Board of Directors Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided giving 15-day salary each to workers who performed duty during coronavirus pandemic and Eidul Azha. The meeting also decided about recruitment for key posts of the company under which the posts of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary would be filled. The meeting also approved extension of contract on the basis of performance of officers and staff and also purchase of tires and batteries for operation vehicles. CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, GM Operations Col (retd) Emad Gill and other officers were also present. The CEO FWMC briefed the board members on operational matters. The DC said in order to raise the standard of cleanliness in the city, further steps should be taken to make the city look clean and beautiful in all respects as per the expectations of the citizens. He also reviewed the quality of cleanliness in the complex and said the employees on duty on anti-coronavirus and eve of Eid-ul-Adha deserve rewards.

YOUTH’S BODY RECOVERED FROM CANAL: The body of a youth, who drowned in a canal two days ago, was recovered on Saturday. Arif Ali of Chak 276/JB, Dandewal, was taking bath in a local canal where he slipped and drowned.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday. Majeed Akbar of Chak 618.GB was moving on his motorcycle when he hit a footpath and died on the spot.

SHOPKEEPER SHOT DEAD: A shopkeeper was shot dead on Saturday. Reportedly, Muhammad Atif of Chak 203/RB, Malikpur, was shot dead allegedly by Sanni Dogar and his accomplices.

DC URGES CITIZENS TO PLANT SAPLINGS: DC Muhammad Ali Saturday urged citizens to plant saplings to provide healthy environment for the next generations. The DC stated this while planting a sapling at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital. He said plants are essential for environmental protection and greening of the beloved homeland and the Prime Minister's Ten Billion tree project is an important revolutionary initiative which would be made a success in a coordinated manner. MS Dr Mukhtar Randhawa, Industrialists Major Shahnawaz ul Hassan, Farrukh Zaman and others were also present on the occasion. The DC said plants are beautiful masterpieces of nature.