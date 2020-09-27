One of two survivors of air crash prefers to fly national flag carrier

LAHORE : The PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore departing at 1500hrs on September 26, 2020, was different from its usual daily flights as Bank of Punjab President and CEO of Zafar Masud, one of the only two survivors of the tragic air crash, traveled on this flight and showed his immense trust in the national flag carrier.

Zafar Masud, a well known and seasoned banker, currently serving as president and CEO of Bank of Punjab (BoP) preferred PIA again for his first air travel after the unfortunate incident.

He travelled on PIA flight PK 304 from Karachi to Lahore.

At Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Zafar Masud was welcomed by PIA Chief Financial Officer Khalilullah Sheikh and Chief Technical Officer and Head of Engineering Amir Ali.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik travelled specially from Islamabad to receive the distinguished guest on the flight in Lahore. He welcomed him at the doorstep and pulled his wheelchair out.

Zafar Masud said he had a pleasant feeling while traveling PIA and it was one of the smoothest landings he has ever experienced. He commended the captain and the PIA team for extending love and hospitality. He said that he is part of PIA's reforms process and restructuring drive and would support the national airline.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked Zafar Masud and expressed that PIA feels indebted to his support, patronage and confidence in PIA. He said PIA will strive hard to meet his expectations and will overcome all the challenges to take it to the heights it deserves.