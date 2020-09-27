CDA, MCI grilled over poor maintenance of Faisal Mosque

Islamabad : Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Saturday expressed displeasure on the lack of knowledge and naivety of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) officers on issues pertaining to Faisal Mosque’s maintenance, deteriorating Air quality index and issues of hygiene.

The committee met here, Chaired by Senator Sitara Ayaz, and was attended by Senator Samina Saeed, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Kesho Bai, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Akram and senior officers from the Ministry for Climate Change along with all concerned.

The committee was briefed on issues pertaining to Faisal Mosque’s maintenance and cleanliness.

The Committee also took up matters related to Islamabad’s deteriorating Air Quality Index and issues of hygiene and capacity at the Landfill in Sector I-12. The committee asserted that the blame game must end and that accepting responsibility is the only way forward.

While deliberating over garbage collection and cleanliness of Faisal Mosque, the Committee was informed that janitorial services are being outsourced to M/S Dani enterprises with a contract that costs Rs13.80 million.

Members of the Committee were dismayed at the plummeting level of cleanliness at Faisal Mosque and questioned CDA of the feasibility of such a deployment where no visible results have been yielded.

The Committee demanded that the contract be cancelled immediately.

Discussing the deterioration of Air Quality Index in Islamabad, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was of the view that Air Quality of Islamabad, despite its greenery, was worse than New Delhi and Beijing.

EPA despite its claims of regular environmental monitoring were unable to satisfy the Committee of the reasons for this.

The Committee has directed EPA to submit all details regarding this in the next meeting.

Taking up the matter of the old Landfill site in Sector I-12, the Committee showed grave concern regarding conditions of hygiene.

EPA informed the Committee that the new landfill site has not been regularized and therefore dumping at the new site cannot begin.

The new landfill site comes under the jurisdiction of the Forestry Department and hence an NOC from Ministry of Climate Change is required for this purpose.

The Committee showed serious concern regarding these issues and inquired the reasons for these issues were not brought up to the Committee earlier. The Committee summoned Chairman CDA, Mayor Islamabad and DG EPA in the next meeting.