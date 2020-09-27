Imran raised Kashmir effectively at UN: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raised the Kashmir issue effectively and bravely during his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Commenting on the PM's address to the UNGA, the senior minister said that India has once again faced humiliation at the international level.

PM Imran Khan's efforts are lifting the country's image abroad, he added. He said the PM’s address was a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

Aleem Khan said the support of Turkey and other countries on Kashmir issue was a good omen for Pakistan.

The country's stance on important national issues was presented in very effective way, he added.