Sun Sep 27, 2020
Ideal Club beat Tauseef Club

LAHORE: Ideal Club won the opening exibition match of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament against Tauseef Club by 19 runs at Township Ideal ground.

Scores:

Ideal Club 149/9 in 20 Overs. M Asif 39, Riasat Ali 30, Shakir Khan 49 (not out), Sadam Khan 3/16.

Tauseef Club 130 all our in 20 Overs. Rahimullah 57, Waqasullah 18, Rehan Ahmed 4/18, Zaman Zafar 3/20, Shakir Khan 2/24.

