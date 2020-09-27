‘Govt to complete its constitutional tenure’

MULTAN: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Saturday said the incumbent government has no threat from All Parties Conference (APC) and it will complete its constitutional tenure.Inaugurating various uplift projects at NA-157 constituency and talking to delegations, Zain said the APC is a group of plunderers who want to convert attention from their corruption.

He said the PTI will win the next general elections with a heavy margin on the basis of its performance. He said The government is striving hard to resolve the masses problems on priority basis.

Zain said the government is taking various steps to uplift the standard of people and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said the NA-157 will be made model constituency and assured that maximum funds will be taken for its development.

MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan and others were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner orders crackdown on illegal constructions: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood Saturday ordered crackdown on illegal constructions in the city.

The commissioner ordered Multan Metrolotian Corporation and Multan Development Authority to take stern action against illegal constructions in their respective jurisdictions and cancellation of their NOCs. He ordered sealing of buildings being constructed in violation of bylaws.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Planning and Design Committee, the commissioner said the illegal constructions are the result of incompetency of building inspectors.

He ordered tagging of illegal commercial activities through Google map and area concerned inspectors would be responsible for illegal constructions in their area of operation and stern departmental action would be taken against them.

He also ordered the officials to develop procedures for easy process for business NOCs according to the vision of the Prime Minister to create business opportunities for youth. He directed all the officials to work collectively for the improvement of commercial infrastructure. He ordered amendments in laws according to circumstances.

The commissioner constituted a city roads commercial conversion committee headed by MDA Director General Agha Ali Abbas while Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, CEO MMC, inspector traffic police, architect Abdul Qadir, Town Planners are nominated as members of the committee.

The committee would furnish recommendations for commercial activities on roads and preparing suggestions in this connection.

Visible self accountability stressed in police: South Punjab acting Additional Inspector General Police Wasim Ahmed Khan Saturday stressed the promotion of visible self-accountability in the police department.

Presiding over a crime meeting to review crime situations in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts, the acting SPAIGP asked senior officials to visit police stations to boost their performance.

He said there is no room for incompetent cops in police department. He said self accountability should be visible and in all lines and the outcome would be measured through improvement in performance.

He asked District Police Officers (DPOs) to take utmost interest tp combat incidents of heinous crimes and investigation officers should appear before courts with record on time.

He said merit should be the focus of cops and no socio-political influence should be tolerated.

The acting SPAIGP Wasim Ahmed Khan said no delay in murder cases investigation is permitted at any level and police must ensure registration of cases soon after the occurrence of the incident.

The meeting was also told about Rs 45 million recovery by Multan range police.

The meeting also reviewed development work including awarding dowry fund to 27 cops, scholarships for 12 police martyrs, release of burial grant to 5 cops families, release of gratuity to 51 cops who died during service.