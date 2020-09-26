Top Bollywood actors receive summons in drug probe

MUMBAI: Some of Bollywood’s biggest actors are being questioned in a widening drug probe by federal agencies that has sent shockwaves through India’s beleaguered film industry and dominated prime time news headlines.

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June. The NCB is scheduled to question actress Deepika Padukone. The NCB has already questioned several well-known persons connected to the industry this week in Mumbai. “We don’t know who is next. It’s scary,” said a Bollywood producer, who did not want to be named, adding that there were fears that more big names could feature in the probe.