Kashmiri lawyer gunned down for saying ‘Down with India’

SRINAGAR: A prominent lawyer has been shot dead for shouting “Down with India” during a TV show, foreign media reported.

Babar Qadri was shot on the evening of September 24 at his home by unidentified assailants, police said on September 25. Two men came to Qadri's home posing as his clients and opened fire when he answered, relatives added.

Qadri was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police say they have opened an investigation. Qadri, in his late 30s, was an outspoken defender of Kashmir's right to self-determination, appearing often in debates on Indian television news channels. In one recent debate, Qadri shouted, “Down with India!” in response to a chant of “Down with Pakistan!” by the news channel’s anchor.

Thousands have fallen victim to targeted killings in Kashmir after an armed militancy erupted in 1989 against India's rule in the disputed region. Tens of thousands of civilians, militants, and government forces have been killed in the conflict.