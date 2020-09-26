Increase in drugs prices incompetence of govt: PMA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Friday expressed concern over 7 per cent to 262 per cent increase in the prices of medicines and termed it sheer incompetence of the incumbent government.

A meeting of the PMA Lahore chaired by its President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami strongly condemning the recent increase in the prices of medicines and observed that the prices were also increased in July 2020.

The meeting termed the Federal Health Ministry an incompetent ministry having no control over the multinational pharmaceutical companies. The participants observed that instead of eliminating mafia, it emerged as if the ministry was aiding the mafia.

The PMA appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu of increase in the prices of medicines to protect the common man from the blackmailing of the pharmaceutical companies.