Adviser assures flour availability at cut rates

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliq-ur- Rehman, said here on Friday all resources would be utilized to ensure the availability of flour to masses at subsidized rates. He said this while talking to the media during the inspection of the flourmills in Nowshera.

Deputy Director Muhammad Jalil and District Food Controller Sher Fayyaz Khan were present on the occasion. The adviser inspected Qadeer Flourmills, Khalil Flourmills, Madina Flourmills and Saad Flourmills.

He checked the record of the wheat flour supply to the mills and the dealers. The adviser called dealers as well to ascertain the situation. Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman directed the officials of the Food Department to visit the markets and dealers to ensure proper supply of atta to the people.