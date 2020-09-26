Very hot weather forecast for southern parts of country

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in Lahore on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in the southern parts. However, rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in Murree, 6mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 3, Golra 2, Zero Point 1), Malam Jabba, 3 and Rawalakot, 1mm.