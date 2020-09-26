PML-Q pays tribute to Zahoor Elahi

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi in their messages on 39th death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhooriyet Ch Zahoor Elahi, have said that he would always remain in hearts.

Thanking the party leaders and workers on their participation in death anniversary gathering and love for Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that 39 years back on this day, it was also Friday, he was martyred but even today people come covering long distances to remember him and love our family the same way. They said, “On his death anniversary, we pray that Almighty Allah take such work from us which pleases Him and His creatures become happy,” Zahoor Elahi's mission was that whatever you say first implement it yourself, do not talk just for the people.

Pervaiz Elahi said, “Zahoor Elahi’s whole life was a quest, he spent entire life struggling; he took part in every movement in favour of Pakistan. In 1977, false cases were instituted against Chaudhry family but our family has not learnt to bow down, this is the reason that our family is carrying forward his mission even today and promoting tolerance and service in politics.”