Citizens express anger against KE on social media

Citizens express their anger over prolonged load-shedding and power cuts and haul the power utility over the coals.

#KElectricInefficiency and #NoToKEBlackMail were popular trends on Twitter on Friday. In a tweet, Andaleeb Rizvi said the sole power utility was continuously blackmailing people of Karachi by resorting to massive power outages. She lashed out at the KE for power outages even in the middle of the night.

“They [the KE management] deserve to be kicked out of the Karachi market for failure to upgrade infrastructure and removing losses.” Canya Imam believes that telling customers of low gas pressure as a reason to increase load-shedding was ‘useless information’.

Another citizen, Rabeya, tweeted:” KE! Have mercy on people!” Muhammad Maaz Siddiqui tweeted that the biggest taxpayer city was on the mercy of a power utility like KE. Ali Uddin asked KE not to “underestimate the power of a common man; they can convert your empire into ash”.

Abdul Waheed Afridi tweeted that who had thought that the city of lights would plunge into complete darkness. “Yes, it is now just because of corrupt mafia operating the private electric company; the very company who makes the lives of Karachiites miserable. The men in parliament never speak about it.”

Muhammad Ateeb believes that the massive power crisis isn’t a tiny issue. “It’s a major obstacle in the development of this city. Industries have been closed, production units have been stopped and people are facing a physiological and mental crisis. This stressful situation is destroying everything,” he tweeted.