NBWs out for five cops who abducted and tortured citizen for ransom

A judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of five policemen, including a station house officer, in a case pertaining to charges of kidnapping, torturing and taking ransom from a citizen.

The South district’s JM VI ordered the senior superintendent of police, South Zone 1, to arrest and present the SHO of the Civil Lines police station, head constables Azhar Ali and Shehzad and constables Tahir Shah and Shabbir to the court on September 28.

According to the complaint, the police personnel picked up Gul Bahadur in the Docks area on July 22 and kept him inside a lockup in the Artillery Maidan police station, where they subjected him to torture. They released him the following day after taking a ransom amount of Rs100,000.

Later, Bahadur filed a petition under Section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure with the West district’s additional sessions judge, seeking legal action against the policemen. The court approved the plea on August 24 and ordered the Docks police station SHO to lodge and FIR against the accused, said his lawyer Abdul Jaleel Marwat.

To stop the complainant from lodging the FIR, the policemen then picked up his nephew, Amjad Khan, the same night and booked him in a case pertaining to possessing drugs, Marwat added. However, the court released Khan at the time of remand on the recommendation of the investigation officer, who said the suspect was innocent.

On the basis of the medico legal report which confirmed torture on both the captives, the court also sought an inquiry report against the policemen from the SSP South on September 8, but it has not yet been submitted.