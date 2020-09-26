Faisal Iqbal set to rejoin Balochistan

LAHORE: Faisal Iqbal will rejoin the Balochistan cricket team for the National T20 Cup on Saturday (today) after he was issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by his parent organisation, PIA, on Friday.

“The PCB is pleased that Faisal Iqbal has promptly and swiftly resolved an ongoing matter that could have resulted in distraction during an important period for his side and the tournament.” PCB General Manager Domestic Junaid Zia said in a statement.